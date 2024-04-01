Wagner is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Dover to CEO of Wagner. Dover has served as Wagner’s president since 2017 and will continue to hold this title alongside his new role as CEO. “I’ve greatly enjoyed being a part of a 100% employee-owned company and witnessing the immense success and growth we’ve seen over the years,” said Dover when asked about his experience at Wagner. “I look forward to continuing working with our Shareholders, Board of Directors and our Executive Chair, Bob Wagner, as we continue to drive success and true wealth creation for our Shareholders.”