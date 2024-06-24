Potawatomi Ventures named Michael Barrett as Chief Information Officer. With 20 years of experience in enabling business strategy through technology, Barrett joins the executive team, and provides leadership, strategy and direction for company-wide IT customer support and technology infrastructure for the company’s IT operations and its subsidiaries. He’s accountable for technology infrastructure, information security and overall technology support for enterprise resource planning and network operations. Previously, he was CTO for River Run Managed Services, and was Sr. Dir. of digital products at Northwestern Mutual.