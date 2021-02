This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Maxwell Vos Promoted to Project Manager and Security Officer for First Federal Bank

Website: https://www.ffbwi.com/

Phone: (262) 542-4448



(262) 542-4448 First Federal Bank is proud to announce the promotion of Maxwell Vos to Project Manager and Security Officer. He will support and supervise major projects, manage virtual banking operations, and oversee the bank security program.