This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Maxie C. Jackson III Radio Milwaukee Names Public Media Leader Maxie C. Jackson III as Executive Director Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: maxie@radiomilwaukee.org

Website: https://radiomilwaukee.org/

Phone: (414) 892-7971



(414) 892-7971 Public media leader Maxie C. Jackson Ill was named executive director of non-commercial Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-88.9FM). With over three decades of experience, Jackson is responsible for the station’s management and leading the organization.