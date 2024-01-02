Maureen Post recently concluded a remarkable 12-year tenure at Milwaukee Film, where she played a pivotal role in pioneering the nationally acclaimed Black Lens program and the Cultures & Communities Initiative. In October 2023, she embarked on a new professional journey by co-founding Culture By Design, LLC (Culture x Design) alongside former Milwaukee Film Chief Innovation Officer Geraud Blanks and community connector Ranell Washington. Culture x Design marks Maureen’s venture into engagement marketing and consulting. Leveraging her extensive experience in the arts and culture non-profit sector.