Maureen Post

Former MKE Film Executive Maureen Post Starts New Experiential Marketing Firm

Email: maureen@culturexdesign.com
Website: https://culturexdesign.com
Phone: (414) 975-6350

   

Maureen Post recently concluded a remarkable 12-year tenure at Milwaukee Film, where she played a pivotal role in pioneering the nationally acclaimed Black Lens program and the Cultures & Communities Initiative. In October 2023, she embarked on a new professional journey by co-founding Culture By Design, LLC (Culture x Design) alongside former Milwaukee Film Chief Innovation Officer Geraud Blanks and community connector Ranell Washington. Culture x Design marks Maureen’s venture into engagement marketing and consulting. Leveraging her extensive experience in the arts and culture non-profit sector.

