Matt Partridge, CPA, MBA Matt Partridge Appointed to MATC Foundation Board

(414) 297-6990 The Milwaukee Area Technical College Foundation Inc. Board recently appointed to its Board of Directors Matt Partridge, CPA, MBA. Partridge joined Froedtert Health as the vice president of finance, ambulatory and ancillary services in 2019.