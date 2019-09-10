Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces that Matt Monroe is serving as Vice President, Commercial Lending in the Lake County, Kenosha County area at the bank’s 485 Lake Street branch in Antioch, IL. Monroe earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Communications from Carthage College, and is a graduate of the American Banker’s Association’s Commercial Lending School. Also, a member of the Leadership Kenosha class of 2015, he remains active in community leadership as a Board of Directors member, Downtown Kenosha Inc., and the Kenosha Creative Economy Strategic Planning Committee.