Marsh & McLennan Agency Announces 2021 Insurance Broker of the Year Finalist: Megan Zimmerman

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA) is proud to announce that Megan Zimmerman has been named a finalist for the 2021 Insurance Broker of the Year by BenefitsPRO.

BenefitsPRO provides benefits professionals and retirement advisors with comprehensive coverage of the products and services necessary to guide plan sponsors in making critical health, wealth and life decisions for their employees. Each year, BenefitsPRO reviews hundreds of nominations from benefits advisors around the nation for this prestigious award. Examples of the qualities they look for include someone who stands out from a crowd, someone who helps shape the industry and provides extraordinary client service.

As a vice president of employee health & benefits in MMA’s New Berlin, WI office, Megan leverages her extensive background to help employers design strategic benefits plans that meet their business management goals as well as help achieve their talent recruitment and engagement goals. She specializes in delivery of onsite medical clinics and direct primary care, integrating benefit plan design to maximize health outcomes and reduce costs. Megan also provides proactive prescriptive analytics data for clients to mitigate current risks, forecast potential future risks and reduce actionable overspending. Additionally, Megan is a member of Health Rosetta, a national group of forward thinking health & benefits professionals. Health Rosetta defines a blueprint for employers that allows health care services to be purchased for 20-55% less than the status quo while improving benefits.

“We are thrilled to see Megan and her team recognized by this prestigious nomination! Megan is intensely focused on designing and implementing creative solutions to today’s health care challenges. She truly is a staunch advocate for her clients. At MMA, passion and innovation are ingrained in our core values and are both attributes Megan demonstrates in leading her team and in supporting the success of those around her,” said Elliot LePoidevin, President of MMA Wisconsin.

“It is a great honor to be part of a dedicated group of client centric health & benefits advisors. Wisconsin employers are leading the charge by embracing innovative strategies to deliver higher quality health care for employees at a lower cost to both the organization and the employee,” added Zimmerman.

The winner of the Broker of the Year award will be announced at the 2021 BenefitsPRO Broker Expo in San Diego on August 17, 2021.

About Marsh & McLennan Agency

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC is a subsidiary of Marsh established in 2008 to serve as a platform for the middle market. In 2015, it expanded its national footprint into Canada. MMA offers commercial property, casualty, personal lines, and employee benefits to midsize businesses and individuals across North America.

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 35,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue approaching US$17 billion and 76,000 colleagues worldwide, MMC helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman.