Marquita Hicks

Marquita Hicks Promoted To Lead PNC Community Development Banking in Wisconsin

Email: marquita.hicks@pnc.com
Website: https://www.pnc.com/en/about-pnc/corporate-responsibility/community-dev-banking.html
Phone: (262) 893-7460

   

Marquita Hicks was promoted to vice president and relationship manager for PNC Community Development Banking in Wisconsin. Based in Milwaukee, she will support community and economic development efforts through loans, investments and educational programs in underserved neighborhoods in the region. Hicks has more than 12 years of banking experience, including financial wealth management, business credit, credit analysis and business development. Most recently, she served as a PNC Business Banking relationship manager, assisting clients and businesses in the greater Milwaukee area.

