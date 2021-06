This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Mark Umhoefer Bradley Corp. Names Chief Financial Officer

Website: https://www.bradleycorp.com

Phone: (800) 272-3539



(800) 272-3539 Bradley Corp., announces the appointment of Mark Umhoefer to Chief Financial Officer for the Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer. Umhoefer has held progressive management, director and executive leadership roles at Bradley since 1993.