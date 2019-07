This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(414) 345-8640 Mark Thomas, CEO and southeast Wisconsin chapter executive, has been named chairman of the board of directors for Community Care, Inc., a Wisconsin managed care nonprofit organization offering adult programs in 14 counties.