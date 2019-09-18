Perlick is proud to announce Mark McCleary joined the team as Vice President of Marketing. Mark has over 20 years of U.S. and international marketing and business development experience, including his most recent role as Vice President – Marketing with Beko Americas. He’s also held senior marketing leadership roles with Direct Supply, Manpower Group, Brunswick Corporation, S. C. Johnson and Nabisco.

Family owned and based in Milwaukee for 102 years, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for both homes and the bar, restaurant and beverage industries.