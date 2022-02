This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Marit Harm joins Borgman Capital
Email: marit.harm@borgmancapital.com

Website: http://www.borgmancapital.com

Phone: (414) 975-4629



(414) 975-4629 Marit Harm joins the firm as Fund Administrator & Marketing Manager. Harm’s responsibilities will include overseeing office operations, firm marketing and events, and investor relations. Previously, Harm spent six years at TEMPO in various roles.