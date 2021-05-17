Marilou F. Davido

WFA Asset Management Corp is proud to announce that Vice President Marilou Davido, CPA, CFP® has been promoted to shareholder. Since her hiring in 2015, Marilou has continually demonstrated her commitment to our firm, our clients, and our profession. Marilou brought her experience as a CPA to WFA when she started as a member of the tax team before steadily increasing her responsibilities and role within the firm as well as becoming an Investment Adviser Representative (Series 65) and earning her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designation. She has been and will continue to be a vital part of WFA’s long- term success.