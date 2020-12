This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Mariano Avila Award-Winning Bilingual Journalist Joins Milwaukee PBS' Storytelling Team Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: avila.mariano@gmail.com

Website: https://www.milwaukeepbs.org/

Phone: (414) 297-7586



(414) 297-7586 Milwaukee PBS announces the hiring of award-winning journalist Mariano Avila as its new bilingual reporter/producer starting January 11, 2021. Avila’s storytelling efforts will focus on Latinos and contribute to station-wide initiatives.