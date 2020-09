This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Marc Barbeau Marc R. Barbeau named Stritch VP for Institutional Advancement & External Relations Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: mbarbeau1@stritch.edu

Website: https://www.stritch.edu/

Phone: (414) 410-4425



(414) 410-4425 Cardinal Stritch University has announced the appointment of Marc R. Barbeau as VP for Institutional Advancement & External Relations. He most recently served as VP at Ter Molen Watkins & Brandt, a Chicago-based fundraising consulting firm.