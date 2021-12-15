Managing a Design/Build Amid Shortages and Increases

Rising costs, transportation backlogs, labor shortages, time delays, supply chain troubles, and more. All of these issues are plaguing the design/build industry, and ultimately trickle down to food facility owners looking to build or expand facilities.

“Product availability, lead times on raw materials and a large interruption in supply chain logistics has created the perfect storm for project delays,” says Jason Weber, project manager, ESI Group USA. “Owners have tasked us with being creative in this unprecedented situation we are all in.”

Weber points to three critical ways in which owners and design/builders can work together to meet these challenges.

Circumvent delivery windows – buy out an entire project early and store materials while waiting to begin construction. Candid cost conversations – provide owners with documentation from vendors showing price increases. Start early – Begin construction documents while estimated costs are being developed.

