Pepper Construction Wisconsin welcomes Maggie Pinnt as Manager of Business Development. Maggie will work closely with the Pepper Wisconsin team to develop relationships supported by quality work and thought leadership within the local market. With more than 12 years of experience in sales, media and digital marketing for manufacturing, construction, real estate and hospitality businesses across southeast Wisconsin, Maggie will continue to build on her extensive network of regional contacts.