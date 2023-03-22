Hunzinger has hired Maggie Pinnt as Dir of Business Development. A grad of Carroll University in public relations and communications, Maggie spent 7 years at BizTimes Media, specifically focusing on Construction and Manufacturing. She brings a deep knowledge of the SE Wisconsin business community and looks forward to working with new clients to drive Hunzinger’s growth and develop new market opportunities. “I am excited to be a part of a company with such a storied history that is recognized for its quality, integrity and ethical conduct”. She sits on advisory boards of GPS Ed Partners, CVI, & MKE Co. War Memorial.