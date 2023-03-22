This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Maggie Pinnt

Hunzinger Welcomes Maggie Pinnt as New Business Development Director

Email: mpinnt@hunzinger.com
Website: https://www.hunzinger.com/
Phone: 262-780-9117

 

Hunzinger has hired Maggie Pinnt as Dir of Business Development. A grad of Carroll University in public relations and communications, Maggie spent 7 years at BizTimes Media, specifically focusing on Construction and Manufacturing. She brings a deep knowledge of the SE Wisconsin business community and looks forward to working with new clients to drive Hunzinger’s growth and develop new market opportunities. “I am excited to be a part of a company with such a storied history that is recognized for its quality, integrity and ethical conduct”. She sits on advisory boards of GPS Ed Partners, CVI, & MKE Co. War Memorial.