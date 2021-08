This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(414) 545-8500 Creative gladly announces Madison Carbon as Furniture Project Manager. Madison joins their team with an associate degree in Interior Design from MATC. As an FPM, she will be responsible for developing strategic commercial furnishing solutions.