This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Lorraine Kasznia Kahler Slater Welcomes Lorraine Kasznia as Principal and Workplace Practice Leader Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: lkasznia@kahlerslater.com

Website: https://www.kahlerslater.com/

Phone: (313) 380-4825



(313) 380-4825 Kahler Slater is pleased to announce Lorraine Kasznia, AIA has joined as Principal and Workplace Practice Leader. She will leverage our design process and workplace portfolio by providing strategic advisory and project design leadership to clients.