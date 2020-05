This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Website: http://www.tempomilwaukee.org

Phone: (414) 390-5500



(414) 390-5500 TEMPO Milwaukee members have elected Lori Richards, chief executive officer of Mueller Communications, as board chair of the organization effective May 1, 2020. Lori joined TEMPO as a member in 2011 and the board in 2014.