Email: ljohnston@milwaukeecatholichome.org
Website: https://www.milwaukeecatholichome.org/
Phone: (414) 220-3249
Website: https://www.milwaukeecatholichome.org/
Phone: (414) 220-3249
Lisa Johnston has joined Milwaukee Catholic Home and is assuming the Vice President of Human Resources position. Lisa brings to MCH over 20 years of experience working in various leadership positions in human resources. She also has experience working in long-term care. Lisa is from Wisconsin but lived in Southern California until her return to the Milwaukee area in 2016.