Lippert Flooring and Tile: 75 years is a good start

Lippert Flooring and Tile started on the kitchen table in a small house on 112th and Kaul St in Milwaukee on August 18, 1949.

William Lippert, Sr. had 30 years of experience as a master craftsman before starting his own residential installation business with his wife Loraine, and his eldest son William, Jr. (Bill).

Once William, Sr. retired in the 1950s, Bill took the reins. Joined by his three brothers, Al, Wayne, and Gary, they ventured into small commercial tile work. The 1960’s saw them tackling some of the new high residential buildings on the lakefront. They also started a new manufacturing business in the fledgling cultured marble industry, making vanity tops, bathtubs, and shower modules.

In the 1970’s, Lippert tackled many large commercial projects, including Northridge and Southridge Malls, by far the largest projects they had undertaken to date, establishing them as an area leader in capacity and technical skill.

In 1992, Lippert acquired a small commercial floor covering installation firm to expand their service capabilities to all common commercial flooring finishes.

The company is owned and managed by third generation brothers Les and Jeff Lippert, who have successfully guided the company through several challenges. They have focused on building a dynamic, young, talented team capable of continuing Lippert’s upward trajectory for growth and excellence for many years to come. Plans are underway to achieve lofty goals.

Currently, Lippert employs nearly 100 people and specializes in the installation of tile, stone, carpeting, resilient flooring, wood flooring, and flooring restoration and maintenance.

Lippert has been involved with thousands of area projects over the years, pointing with pride to an ever-growing number of landmark properties in all commercial sectors.

Lippert’s hallmarks are technical skill and knowledge, an exceptional safety culture and record, true partnership with its clients, and accountability and integrity. These traits are a legacy of the founder, William, Sr., who would not compromise them for any price. His successors have upheld these principles as he expected they would.

The corporate cultural touchstones, adopted wholeheartedly by the Lippert team, are mutual accountability, chronic change for improvement, strategic diversification, and perpetuation of the company. In the challenges of the past, Lippert has survived and thrived because they value and protect their people and their financial stability. After many years, it is clear that Lippert’s long-term focus combined with tending faithfully to day-to-day matters with an unyielding commitment to its principles and values is a well proven strategy. The Lippert team is keenly aware of this. The past is prologue for the present, and the present is the foundation of the future.

Lippert’s team is in it for the long haul. Every day is a new beginning.

