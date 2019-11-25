Perlick is pleased to announce Lindsey Linder joined our team as Vice President, Human Resources. Prior to coming to Perlick, Lindsey was the Chief Human Resource Officer at ASQ. She’s also held positions at Rexnord and Broan-NuTone. Lindsey received her bachelor’s and masters degrees from Marquette University.

In her new role, Lindsey will lead Perlick’s strategic growth efforts: becoming an employer of choice that drives attraction and retention of talent, building a culture founded on family values and creation of HR programs that drive organizational excellence to support our associates with career growth.