This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Leslie Johnson VISIT Milwaukee welcomes new Director of Sales, Leslie Johnson Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: LJohnson@milwaukee.org

Website: https://www.visitmilwaukee.org/

Phone: (414) 287-4259



(414) 287-4259 Leslie Johnson joined VISIT Milwaukee as director of sales, leading the convention sales department. Johnson directs, trains, and monitors convention sales efforts and related activities to promote Milwaukee as a leading events destination.