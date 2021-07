This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Leo Spanuello Waukesha State Bank Hires Leo Spanuello

Website: https://www.waukeshabank.com/

Phone: (262) 953-5708



(262) 953-5708 Waukesha State Bank has hired Leo Spanuello as mortgage sales manager. Leo will be responsible for promoting an effective mortgage sales environment, through regular sales training and coaching, to achieve bank production goals.