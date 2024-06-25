Leif Elsmo’s distinguished career as Executive Director, Community & External Affairs, at UChicago Medicine (UCM) was marked by his leadership in developing UCM’s Urban Health Initiative into a nationally recognized model of health equity. Through a strong commitment to Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEAI), and experience in public policy, community networking and engagement, and strategic planning, Elsmo will focus on building upon the mission and vision of creating a more equitable environment inclusive of diverse people, ideas, and fields of science to lead CFI into the future.