Legendary Landscaping

Lawn-mowing boy wonder founds award-winning landscape company

David J. Frank Landscape Contracting was founded in 1959 by David J. Frank, who passed away on February 9, 2019. An entrepreneur at the early age of 9, Frank began mowing lawns in his Shorewood neighborhood on Downer Avenue. By 12, he was already caring for more than 30 neighboring homes.

He liked to boast that he was the only one at school who had a Federal ID number and business insurance.

In 1974 he relocated to Germantown where he purchased 4.5 acres and built a combined office, garage, and shop. He and his wife lived in a camper in the parking lot for the next seven years.

David J. Frank Landscape grows into a nationally acclaimed green industry leader

Over the years, David J. Frank advanced in the green industry by creating in-house video training, marketing programs, proactive service strategies and safety initiatives. His goal from day one was to delight clients through great customer service, a mission that is strongly woven into the company culture.

Six decades later, David J. Frank Landscape does more than just cut grass. Its robust offerings of residential and commercial services include design and build, landscape management, lawn and tree care, irrigation, seasonal color, holiday décor, interiorscapes, and snow removal.

It is now one of the largest landscape contractors in the nation and southeastern Wisconsin’s leading landscape company. Nearly 100 crews are dispatched daily to residential and public job sites from its headquarters in Germantown and branches in Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, Brookfield, and the North Shore.

Last June, the company made Landscape Management magazine’s Top 150 list, the country’s top one percent of landscape companies ranked by revenue. David J. Frank Landscape was the only company based solely in Wisconsin to make the list.

The company has been recognized with hundreds of local, state, and national landscape awards. They began this year by receiving five state landscaping awards, four of which were gold.

New leadership (and championship tennis coach) fosters continued growth

David R. Frank, who grew up in the company business, is following in his father’s footsteps as chief executive officer and president. He has played a major role in the company’s growth and introduced state-of-the-art technologies that allow for faster and more accurate responses to customers’ needs.

He is also the head tennis coach at Marquette University High School, and in 2023 he led the team to the boys Division 1 state championship, the 13th he and the school have won in the last 16 years.

Sustainability leads the way to future growth

Their expertise in sustainability has made them the go-to company for green roofs, bioswales, and water conservation and reclamation projects. They also offer pesticide-free and herbicide-free landscapes. They continue to lower their carbon footprint by increasing their use of battery-powered equipment.

David J. Frank Landscape Contracting

N120 W21350 Freistadt Rd.

Germantown, WI 53022

davidjfrank.com

262.255.4888