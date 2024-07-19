Lee Mechanical Expands Services with Acquisition of Wisconsin Fire Sprinkler Installation and Inspection Inc.

Lee Mechanical is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Wisconsin Fire Sprinkler Installation and Inspection Inc., effective July 15, 2024. This strategic move signals Lee Mechanical’s entry into the specialized field of fire protection, establishing a dedicated Fire Protection Division within the company.

Roger Bauer, President of Wisconsin Fire Sprinkler Installation and Inspection Inc. since 1998, expressed excitement about the acquisition: “Joining Lee Mechanical represents a tremendous opportunity for our team. Together, we are poised to enhance our service offerings and continue delivering exceptional fire protection solutions to our valued clients.”

Brandon D. Quinn, Vice President and COO of Lee Mechanical, shared insights into the expanded capabilities of the company: “With this addition to our Fire Protection Division, Lee Mechanical solidifies its position as a comprehensive MEPF contractor. Our division will focus on delivering state-of-the-art fire suppression systems and innovative solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients.”

Lee Mechanical’s Fire Protection Division will offer a wide range of services, including:

Design and installation of automatic fire suppression systems, kitchen fire suppression systems, and dry chemical systems.

Integration of fire alarm systems with building management systems for centralized monitoring and control.

Retrofitting and upgrading of existing fire protection systems to comply with industry standards.

Comprehensive compliance inspections and certifications to ensure regulatory adherence.

The division will also provide ongoing maintenance services such as routine inspections, functional testing, preventative maintenance, and compliance audits to optimize system performance and longevity.

For more information about Lee Mechanical’s expanded capabilities and services, please contact us at 262.657.9490 or visit SelectLee.com.