Leader Paper Products acquires Chicago-based envelope manufacturer

Milwaukee-based envelope manufacturer and printerannounced that it has acquired Chicago-based custom envelope manufacturerTerms of the deal were not disclosed. “The acquisition marks a strategic move to strengthen Leader's position in the envelope manufacturing industry and expand its reach into new market segments,” Leader Paper Products said in a news release. “The integration of Unique Envelope’s operations into Leader’s business model ensures continued production excellence and enhanced customer support, while creating opportunities for expanded product offerings and increased efficiency.” “Leader's acquisition of Unique Envelope strengthens our expertise while exposing a broader and more diverse customer base to Leader's expanded operational capabilities and exceptional customer service,” said, president and CEO of Leader Paper Products. “Our acquisition of Unique Envelope is a celebration of shared values and a natural extension of our commitment to providing customers with top-tier products and responsive service,” said, chairman of Leader Paper Products. “This move not only strengthens our operational capabilities, but it also honors the legacy of two families who have dedicated their lives to paper and envelope craftsmanship.” Leader Paper Products, a fourth-generation, family-owned business, was founded in 1901. The company is now under the ownership and leadership of Wilke, and fifth generation members of the Wilke family are involved with the business.