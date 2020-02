This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Lawrence Schnuck elected to Chair of UW-Milwaukee Foundation

Website: http://www.kahlerslater.com

Phone: (414) 272-2000



(414) 272-2000 Lawrence Schnuck, Senior Design Principal, Vice President, at Kahler Slater has been elected to a two-year term as Chair of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Foundation Board of Directors.