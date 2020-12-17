Laquitha “Elle” Bonds has been appointed vice president, human resources at Milwaukee Area Technical College. She will oversee talent management, succession planning, innovation, collaboration, employee recognition, compensation, benefits, legal compliance and data analysis; position MATC as a preferred employer; and serve as a change agent for diversity, equity, inclusion and multiculturalism. Bonds was previously director of talent operations at Waukesha County Technical College. She holds a bachelor’s from Concordia University and a master’s from Cardinal Stritch University.