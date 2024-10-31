Wisconsin Lutheran High School (WLHS) welcomed Mr. Landon Zacharyasz as the new principal on staff beginning with the 2024-2025 school year. Mr. Zacharyasz, who is energetic and places strong emphasis in building relationships, is the school’s sixth principal since 1954.

Prior to WLHS, Zacharyasz led Mount Olive Lutheran School in Appleton for 13 years, and also served as the Fox Valley Lutheran Schools president for six years. His vision for WLHS emphasizes establishing a faith foundation in students, as well as academic rigor, career and life planning, and strong partnerships with families and local organizations.