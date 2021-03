This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Laila Waggoner Core Health Hires Senior Healthcare Strategist Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: laila@corecreative.com

Website: https://health.corecreative.com/

Phone: (419) 206-0414



(419) 206-0414 Core Health, Core Creative’s specialized healthcare marketing practice, has added Laila Waggoner to its team of healthcare-specific strategists. With 30+ years of experience, she will be a key part of the business development and marketing teams.