Kristin Reilly has joined Kacmarcik Enterprises, a portfolio of companies in the Industrial, Human Performance & Social Impact, and Consumer sectors as Chief Financial Officer. Partnering with the Executive team, Kristin will provide strategic insight, financial acumen and leadership to help shape the overall direction of the company while leading the Finance and IT teams. Kristin has nearly 25 years of serving in CFO and executive leadership roles in diverse manufacturing industries, automation, and financial services. Kristin holds a bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee and a master’s degree from DeVry University.