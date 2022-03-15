Kristin Kurzka, P.E., P.G, has been named Vice President of The Sigma Group Inc. Kurzka has 28 years of experience in the environmental consulting field specializing in subsurface investigation, remediation, and brownfield re-development. She has a degree in Geological Engineering and Geology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master’s in Environmental Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. With the firm since 1994, Kristin is the Geoscience Group Leader and will join Sigma’s Board of Directors. Kurzka also serves as a Board Member for the Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate Women.