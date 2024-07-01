Korb and Associates Architects launches rebrand as KORB Architecture

Korb and Associates Architects, known internationally for designing the world’s tallest mass timber hybrid building, has announced a major rebrand effort as KORB Architecture.

Jason Korb, AIA, founder, and Principal Architect of the firm, said the change was needed to reflect the mission and design philosophy of the firm today.

Korb and Associates Architects was founded in 2006, and has experienced tremendous growth; from initially being a regional design firm, to now being asked to consult on projects worldwide. The firm’s success is a direct result of their dedicated team and forward-thinking clients.

With the addition of long-time employee and Architect Kathleen Laird, AIA, named as Vice President and Partner in 2023, the firm’s leadership has also grown and diversified.

“It feels so gratifying that our brand now aligns with the collaborative personalities of our team members and the personalized approach that we offer to every client,” stated Laird.

KORB partnered with Savage, a strategic and creative branding agency, for this important rebrand. Cory Savage, founder, and CEO of Savage, has worked with Korb on several projects over the years, but this was a unique and exciting opportunity to tell the company’s story.

“Jason and I have known each other for quite some time and our teams have collaborated on several projects. We work so well together, so it was our honor to be able to help them with their new brand architecture, including a new look. We are excited to see where this next round of growth goes for them. We have become even bigger fans of what their firm is all about.” – said Savage.

You can see KORB’s new logo around town, on social media, and on their thoughtfully designed website at https://www.korbarch.com.