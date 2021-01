This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kim Schultz MSOE welcomes Kim Schultz as director of corporate and foundation relations Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: schultz@msoe.edu

Website: http://www.msoe.edu

Phone: (414) 277-7270



(414) 277-7270 Kim Schultz, MSOE’s new director of corporate and foundation relations, develops and manages the university’s engagement and opportunities with corporate and foundation partners.