Kevin Slottke, P.L.S. has been promoted to Group Leader – Surveying Services at The Sigma Group Inc. Slottke has 31 years of surveying experience and a Land Survey Certification from Milwaukee Area Technical College. He has led the firm’s growth in this service area and helped grow the firm’s 3-D laser scanning and UAV (drone) capabilities for the past 10 years. Slottke served as the Past President of the Society of Southeastern Wisconsin Land Surveyors and he is currently the Vice President of the Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors Foundation.