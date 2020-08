This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kevin Koenitzer Kevin Koenitzer Promoted To Sales Manager Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: kevin.koenitzer@helwigcarbon.com

Website: https://www.helwigcarbon.com

(414) 354-2411 Kevin joined Helwig Carbon Products in 2016 as Customer Service Supervisor and eventually moved to Business Development. Kevin was instrumental in leading several strategic vision projects at Helwig Carbon Products.