Kevin Jankowski

Website: https://briohn.com/

(262) 222-8366



(262) 222-8366 Briohn Design Group is pleased to promote Kevin Jankowski to Senior Structural Engineer. With 15 years of leadership, he’s been instrumental in successful projects across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.