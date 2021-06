This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kevin Day VP of Business Development Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: kevin.day@cciwi.com

Website: https://www.cciwi.com/

Phone: (608) 362-2912



(608) 362-2912 As leader of CCI’s business development activities, Kevin will focus on the company’s strategic goals while strengthening community relations and providing oversight to the pre-construction and design teams.