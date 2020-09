This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kevin A. Joy Appointed to MATC Foundation Board

Website: https://www.matc.edu/foundation

Phone: (414) 297-6990



(414) 297-6990 The Milwaukee Area Technical College Foundation Inc. Board recently appointed to its Board of Directors Kevin A. Joy. Joy is a senior vice president with Callan LLC, an institutional investment consultant advising over $2 trillion in assets.