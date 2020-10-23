The Greater Milwaukee Foundation has promoted Kenneth Robertson to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer as he continues to guide the community foundation toward its strategic and operational objectives. He has been serving the Foundation as vice president and CFO since October 2015. In his expanded role, Robertson will adopt greater responsibility and authority across the organization. In addition to his established leadership in the ThriveOn Collaboration, he will assume direct responsibility for the Foundation’s impact investing program and human resources functions.