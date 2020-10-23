This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kenneth Robertson

Robertson promoted as GMF’s first EVP, COO and CFO

Email: krobertson@greatermilwaukeefoundation.org
Website: https://www.greatermilwaukeefoundation.org/
Phone: (414) 336-7050

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation has promoted Kenneth Robertson to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer as he continues to guide the community foundation toward its strategic and operational objectives. He has been serving the Foundation as vice president and CFO since October 2015. In his expanded role, Robertson will adopt greater responsibility and authority across the organization. In addition to his established leadership in the ThriveOn Collaboration, he will assume direct responsibility for the Foundation’s impact investing program and human resources functions.

