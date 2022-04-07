Ken Strom has joined Wisconsin Bank & Trust serving as a Senior Vice President, Commercial Real Estate. Ken has over 15 years of experience in commercial real estate lending with broad experience providing comprehensive and creative financing solutions across all property types on a local and national scale. He will be directly responsible for growing the commercial real estate presence and portfolio across the entirety of Wisconsin Bank & Trust. Ken is a graduate of UW-Madison with business degrees in Real Estate and Finance. WBT is a member bank of HTLF Inc, an $19 billion holding company.