Mark Wiesman and Julie Tolan, the owners of Lauber Business Partners, announced today that Ken Flitz, Relationship Manager, has joined Lauber.

Ken comes to Lauber with over 15 years of sales and business development experience in the Human Resources and Staffing industries. He will be responsible for relationship management in the greater Milwaukee area, Fox Valley, and Madison. Ken graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater in 1996 with a Bachelor of Business Administration.