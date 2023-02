This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kemp Collings Collings Joins Borgman Capital as Vice President – Real Estate

(414) 975-4629 Kemp Collings joins private equity firm Borgman Capital as vice president-Real Estate. He brings a decade of business experience to source and execute real estate acquisitions, and support real estate initiatives for Borgman’s portfolio companies.