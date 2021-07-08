This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kelley L. Roach

Hansen Reynolds LLC Welcomes Kelley L. Roach as an Attorney

Email: kroach@hansenreynolds.com
Website: https://hansenreynolds.com/
Phone: (414) 939-8386

   

Hansen Reynolds is pleased to welcome Kelley L. Roach as an associate attorney. She is a 2021 graduate of Marquette Law School. During law school, Kelley was a legal intern for Judge William Brash at the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District I, and clerked at Exner Legal in Milwaukee. Kelley was also a comment editor for the Marquette Law Review and a Co-Associate Justice of Interscholastic Competitions for the Marquette Moot Court Association.

