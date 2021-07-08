Hansen Reynolds is pleased to welcome Kelley L. Roach as an associate attorney. She is a 2021 graduate of Marquette Law School. During law school, Kelley was a legal intern for Judge William Brash at the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District I, and clerked at Exner Legal in Milwaukee. Kelley was also a comment editor for the Marquette Law Review and a Co-Associate Justice of Interscholastic Competitions for the Marquette Moot Court Association.