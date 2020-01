This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kelley Jensen Jensen Named Vice President - Mortgage & Consumer Lending at Citizens Bank, Mukwonago Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: kjensen@citizenbank.bank

Website: https://www.citizenbank.bank/

Phone: (262) 363-6500



(262) 363-6500 Kelley Jensen has been named VP – Mortgage & Consumer Lending of Citizens Bank, Mukwonago. She will lead the bank’s mortgage lending team while developing efficiencies to provide a seamless customer experience from loan application to loan closing.